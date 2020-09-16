World’s smallest full-frame camera: Sony Alpha 7C

Sony shared details of the Alpha 7C full-frame camera, FE 28-60mm F4-5.6 zoom lens and also the HVL-F28RM flash.

Alpha 7C stands out with its advanced AF (autofocus) capability and high resolution 4K video capability. Launched with the feature of having the world’s smallest and lightest body, the new model offers the advantage of being easy to carry, combined with the FE 28-60mm F4-5.6 zoom lens. The HVL-F28RM flash introduced with the new series works in conjunction with the camera’s face detection technology, making it possible to control the intensity of illumination.

Sony Alpha 7C specifications

Combining full-frame image quality with AF capabilities, Sony offers a compact design with the 7C. The Alpha 7c has a 24.2MP 35mm full-frame back-illuminated Exmor R CMOS sensor and an image processing engine named BIONZ X, a high-precision 15-stop wide dynamic range model.

Measuring 124.0mm x 71.1mm x 59.7mm and weighing 509 grams, the Alpha 7C is similar in size to an APS-C camera, although the company has a small design, the company points out that the model can be used without a tripod, as it offers 5-step stabilization. The camera, which has an NP-FZ100 model battery, is capable of charging up to 740 frames over the LCD screen.

The model, which is powered by artificial intelligence with its Real-Time Tracking feature, can offer sharp focus when the shutter button is pressed halfway down. If you use this feature for a human or an animal, artificial intelligence can detect it and take care not to have a red eye problem.

What does Sony Alpha 7C offer by video?

The Sony Alpha 7c can offer 4K video performance at a resolution of QFHD, 3840 x 2160 pixels. The brand emphasizes that twice the amount of data recorded during a normal shooting of the model is instantly recorded, ensuring the best image quality is achieved. In addition, the Alpha 7C is a model that enables HDR and S-Log / S-Gamut profiles to achieve high quality video footage, slow and fast shooting, and high-speed Full HD recording with 120 FPS.

It is stated that the new Alpha 7C will be available by October 2020. It is announced that the HVL-F28RM flash will be released this winter, while the release date for the FE 28-60mm F4-5.6 zoom lens is set as January 2021.



