World’s Oldest Snake Lives Asexual Eggs

The 62-year-old royal snake, the oldest living, laid eggs. The interesting thing is that no male pythons have been near this female royal python in the last 20 years.

Somehow, animals continue to surprise people. An old snake living in a cage managed to surprise scientists by managing to lay eggs without any male. The 62-year-old royal python, located at the Saint Louis Zoo in the US state of Missouri, has managed to produce 7 eggs despite no males around it for the past 20 years.

Moreover, the surprising things about this snake are not limited to these. In addition to being the oldest living snake, this royal python stops spawning long before it reaches its 60s.

Oldest snake to lay eggs

“It is the oldest egg-laying snake we know of in history,” said Mark Wanner, Saint Louise Zoo Reptile Science Manager, of this surprising event. Saying that asexual production in pythons is not unusual, Wanner said that snakes sometimes store sperm for delayed fertilization.

Three of the eggs of a python that laid eggs on July 23 remained in the incubator and are expected to hatch within a month. Two of the eggs were used for genetic sampling. The offspring in the remaining two eggs could not be dried.

Genetic sampling will show whether these eggs are produced sexually or asexually, that is, whether they are ‘voluntary spontaneous reproduction’. The other royal python found in the zoo is a male and 31 years old. The female python was donated to the zoo in 1961.

The snake had previously spawned in 2009, but they did not survive. He had previously spawned in 1990, but it is possible that he was impregnated by a male because he was put in the same bucket with a male python while cleaning their cages.



