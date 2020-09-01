World’s most powerful mobile game processor: Helio G95

There are many smartphones in the mid-segment category waiting to be equipped with the features of the MediaTek Helio G95 processor. Users who like to spend time with mobile games seem to be happy with this processor.

MediaTek Helio G90 hardware, which made a difference to the processor named Snapdragon 730 produced by Qualcomm, also left its mark on the agenda. The Helio G95 processor proved to offer 8 percent higher performance than its predecessor in the Manhattan 3.0 Benchmark test, where graphics performance was measured.

The competition of these two, who also faced in the AnTuTu test, ended with the same result. The Helio G95 showed itself to be the best by offering 5 percent higher performance than the Helio G90 processor in this test.

MediaTek Helio G95 becomes the world’s most powerful mobile game processor

This processor has 8 cores. 6 of these cores are supported by the Cortex-A55 architecture, run at 2 GHz and use the ARM Mali-G76 MC4 unit. The frequency rate of this unit can increase up to 900 MHz.

Focusing on performance efficiency, these cores are accompanied by other cores (2) powered by the Cortex A-76 architecture and running at 2.05 GHz. In addition, the mobile gaming technology called MediaTek HyperEngine makes this processor stand out.

MediaTek said this technology will provide a smooth gaming experience thanks to its resource management engine and fast response system. The Chinese company, which has been operating for 23 years, stated that the LTE system will strengthen the Wi-Fi signals when the Wi-Fi signal is weak and this pair will be activated simultaneously.

MediaTek Helio G95, which enables incoming calls to be delayed and thus the gaming experience to continue without interruption, will bring users together with high quality display options on platforms such as Netflix and Amazon Prime.

These display options can be used for both video calls and live broadcasts. The East Asia representative, which can reduce the bandwidth by up to 75 percent, includes Full HD Plus technology and 90 FPS feature.

This hardware, which is expected to serve with 360p and 720p HD options, has been tested in the realme 7 family. In the relevant image published by MediaTek, we see that the Helio G85 processor received 220 thousand points. Helio G90T processor scored 291 thousand points. Helio G95, tried with realme 7, exceeded 300 thousand points.

MediaTek Helio G95 features

Fabrication process: TSMC 12 nm

Core structure: 2 Cortex-A76 (2.05 GHz) and 6 Cortex-A55 (2 GHz)

Memory structure: 2 LPDDR4x (2133MHz – 10GB), eMMC 5.1 / UFS 2.1

Camera: 24 Megapixel, 16 Megapixel and 64 Megapixel / Quad camera, 3X ISP; Face detection; HW depth motor; AINR; Single camera / Dual camera Bokeh effect; EIS; (RSC); MEMA 3DNR; Multi-Frame Noise (taking multiple images and combining and sharpening these images in a single image)

Video: 2160p (2160 x 1080), h.264, h.265 / HEVC 4K (30 FPS), Full HD Plus (120 FPS) and HD (240 FPS)

Display: 2520 x 1080 pixels (Full HD Plus), 21: 9 format and 90 Hz

Graphics: ARM Mali G76 3EEMC4 (900 MHz)

Modem: Cat-12 DL / Cat-13 UL, 4X4 MIMO, 3XCA, 256QAM, TAS 2.0, HPUE, IMS (VoLTE \ ViLTE \ WoWi-Fi), eMBMS, Dual 4G VoLTE (DSDS), Band 71

Connectivity: Integrated Dual-Band Wi-Fi 5 (a / b / g / n / ac), Bluetooth 5.0, GPS + Glonass + Beidou + Galileo, FM radio

Other features: Intelligent Dual Mic Wake-up / Dual Wake-up word

What do you think about the features of the MediaTek Helio G95 processor, which is considered the most powerful mobile game processor in the world? We are waiting your comments.



