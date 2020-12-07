World’s largest telescope captured a sunspot

The world’s largest solar telescope has managed to capture a sunspot image. The first stunning sunspot image, the photo really grabs attention. It is noteworthy that a high-resolution photo of a sunspot captured by NSF’s Inouye Solar Telescope on January 28, 2020. Because the experts who get a high resolution image with the images taken in January and bring them together make the huge sunspot visible.

The world’s largest solar telescope caught a sunspot!

The team shared a surprisingly detailed image that reveals the structure of the sunspot, and it is said that this solar telescope will succeed in taking more detailed images that allow sailing to different horizons in the future.

Sunspots are defined as “spots” that come to life in parts where the magnetic field of the Sun is particularly strong and creates a cooler region on the surface by preventing some of the heat trapped in the Sun from rising. It is also worth noting that these stains may be colder than their surroundings, but still reaching 4 thousand 150 degrees Celsius, they are deadly.

It is stated that the telescope, whose construction started in 2013, will be a state-of-the-art observatory if completed, and will be able to provide the spatial, temporal and many details required for measurement. Due to the disruption caused by the coronavirus epidemic, the construction of the telescope was prolonged, but the observatory is expected to start science activities in 2021 at the latest. The first view of the telescope is to capture the sunspot in a detailed view of 36,500 x 26,500 km.

The previous image covered an area stretching for 6,214 km. Although this width is large enough to comfortably swallow the Earth, let’s point out that the Sun is only a part of its surface.

“The image of the sunspot reaches a spatial resolution 2.5 times higher than previously achieved and shows magnetic structures as small as 20 km on the sun’s surface,” says Thomas Rimmele, image and deputy director of NSF’s National Solar Observatory and lead researcher.

This sunspot represents one of the first in a new 11-year cycle of solar activity. Our star just passed the solar minimum in December 2019, when it showed the least activity. Activity is expected to increase as the sun moves towards maximum solar energy in 2025, so there could not be a better time. Daniel K. Inouye Solar Telescope is about to begin his scientific career.



