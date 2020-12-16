World’s largest futures exchange lists Ethereum

CME, the world’s largest futures and options exchange, announced today that it will list Ethereum futures contracts from next year. The new Ethereum product will be launched on February 8, subject to legal approval. The contract will be traded on a cash settlement basis and the reference for the price will be based on the Ether price data CME CF Ether-Dollar Reference Rate developed by CME. According to CME’s website, one contract will equal 50 ETH. For the Bitcoin futures contract that CME started listing in December 2017, that was 5 BTC. From the company …

“After the success in Bitcoin futures and options contracts, CME Group will add Ether futures to its cryptocurrency risk management solutions in February,” the company said in a statement. expressions were used.

The news that CME Group will list Bitcoin futures contracts in 2017 caused the Bitcoin price to experience a huge upward increase, and the day price contracts were listed, it fell sharply. Now, it is wondering what the course of price action in Ether will be today and in the coming days.

ETH changes hands at 618 dollars at 18:00 when the news goes live.



