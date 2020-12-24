World’s first Snapdragon 888 phone to be launched

Xiaomi Mi 11 will be the world’s first Snapdragon 888 phone, launching very soon

Xiaomi is often the first company to launch phones with new Qualcomm Snapdragon processors (even if it’s only for a week or two), and the new Snapdragon 888 will be no exception.

Earlier this month, Xiaomi announced that its Mi 11 will be the first phone with Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon 888 chipset. The Chinese smartphone maker has now confirmed a release date for the Mi 11, which will succeed the Mi 10, one of its best Android phones of 2020.

Xiaomi has revealed in a post on Weibo that the Mi 11 will be launched in China at an event on December 28. Along with the Vanilla Mi 11, it will probably also launch a more powerful version of the phone, dubbed the Mi 11 Pro, at the same event. While there is no information on the global release date of Mi 11 and Mi 11 Pro, we can expect it to take place sometime in January.

Xiaomi Mi 11 and Mi 11 Pro

These two phones have the distinction of being powered by the most powerful Qualcomm chip of all time, the Snapdragon 888. We will probably see the same chip in some variants of Samsung’s upcoming flagship phone, the Galaxy S21, which will likely launch in January.

The Mi 11 and Mi 11 Pro are rumored to feature QHD + AMOLED displays with a 120Hz refresh rate. In the camera department, the Mi 11 is envisioned to come with a 50MP main sensor, while the Mi 11 Pro could be equipped with a 108MP main sensor. The Mi 11 Pro will also be a bit more impressive than the Mi 11 in terms of battery life. According to Chinese insider Digital Chat Station, the Mi 11 Pro will have a 4,970 mAh battery. The Mi 11, on the other hand, is expected to have a 4780 mAh battery. Both phones will support 50W charging speeds.



