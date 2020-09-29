World’s First Foldable Laptop from Lenovo

The ThinkPad X1 Fold, which Lenovo has launched as the world’s first foldable laptop, is available for pre-order with an astronomical price.

Lenovo, one of the largest computer manufacturers in the world, officially introduced the world’s first foldable laptop, ThinkPad X1 Fold, at the consumer electronics fair CES 2020 in January. The ThinkPad X1 Fold, then only a prototype, is now pre-ordered as a commercial product.

The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Fold, which is technically similar to the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2, with a much larger OLED screen of 13.3 inches, Windows 10 operating system and the wireless ThinkPad X1 Fold Mini Keyboard, provides users with a large screen smartphone. rather it offers a laptop experience with a small screen.

Powered by 11th Gen Intel Core i5 processor, Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Fold offers users 8 GB LPDDR4X RAM, Intel UHD GPU, up to 1 TB SSD, 50Wh battery, USB Type-C, 5G, Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.0. . While the device offers a tablet experience working with Windows 10 only when used with a touch screen; When connected, the Mini Keyboard offers a similar experience to a standard 13 inch laptop.

According to pre-order prices on Lenovo’s official website, the ThinkPad X1 Fold will have a price tag of $ 2,499 in the entry-level model. In addition, the top version of the world’s first foldable laptop will be priced at $ 3,099.



