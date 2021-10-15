World’s First Bitcoin (BTC) ETF Approval! Bitcoin Goes to $62,000

There was some very positive news about ETF approvals today. But the news that just came in seems to be the most important of all. The world’s first level one Bitcoin ETF has been approved. Although it will not be listed on the US stock market, institutional investors will be able to invest in Bitcoin through one of the largest stock exchanges in the world.

Bitcoin ETF Approval Received

Jacobi Asset Management has been approved to launch a world-first tier Bitcoin ETF. The Jacobi Bitcoin ETF is a crypto-backed financial instrument authorized by the Guernsey Financial Services Commission (GFSC) with custodian service provided by Fidelity Digital AssetsSM.

Details are coming.