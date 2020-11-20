World’s first antibacterial phone signed by CAT!

World-famous brands continue to appear with different devices during the coronavirus period. The brand, which has made a name for itself in the automotive side, has found a place in the telephone industry for a while. Now, the world’s first antibacterial phone model CAT S42 with CAT signature has been announced.

Technical specifications of the world’s first antibacterial phone model CAT S42

As the name suggests, the phone will come up with antibacterial properties. CAT signed phones generally stood out with their durability, but the CAT S42 special coating prevents the spread of microbes on the surface. This is the most striking feature of the phone, because its other features are quite ordinary.

As part of the warnings made by experts, especially while the coronavirus epidemic continues, smartphones create an environment where viruses can live. Developed with Biomaster and according to ISO 22196 certificate, the phone prevents the spread of microbes on the surface of the phone due to the inclusion of silver ions in the phone during production.

Among the other technical features of the phone, a roughly small screen meets us on the screen side. Offering a 5-inch HD Plus resolution, this phone is also protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5. It is possible to use gloves or wet hands to resist the phone against harsh conditions.

The front camera is 5 Megapixels and the rear camera is 13 Megapixels. The phone, which comes with 3 GB RAM / 32 GB storage option, has MediaTek Helio A20 on the processor side and 4,200 mAh on the battery side. The phone is scheduled to meet the user in early 2021 with a price tag of $ 299.



