World’s First Anti COVID-19 Drug Announced

Polish pharmaceutical company Biomed Lublin announced the world’s first anti-COVID-19 drug. The drug will be used only in clinical tests for now. These tests are expected to be completed within a few months.

Polish pharmaceutical company Biomed Lublin announced that it has developed an anti-COVID-19 drug containing specific anti-SARS-CoV-2 immunoglobulins by fractionating plasma from patients with COVID-19 who show no symptoms or recover.

Stating that the first batch of the drug in question has been completed, Biomed Lublin stated that the drug will be released for non-commercial clinical tests in the last quarter of 2020. “If everything goes well, within a few months, Poland will be the first country to have an effective drug that neutralizes the virus,” the company said.

Commenting on the drug, Biomed Lublin CEO Marcin Piróg said, “We have definitely proven that it is possible to produce a drug that contains a concentrated form of antibodies and that human plasma can be converted from plasma to a more effective drug after fractionation.” used the expressions.

Stating that “More than 3,000 anti-SARS-CoV-2 immunoglobulin samples have been produced,” Piróg stated that the drug will be sent to four different centers in Lublin, Bytom, Białystok and Warsaw for clinical tests after the quality tests are completed. While 81,673 COVID-19 cases have been announced in Poland, an Eastern European country; 2,344 Polish citizens died due to coronavirus.



