World’s first 6G chip launched at 11 Gb / s speed

Scientists have created a chip capable of transmitting data at 11 Gb / s (Gigabits per second) speed. The result could be useful for the implementation of 6G in the coming years.

The component leaves the more optimistic 10 Gb / s promises for the future of 5G behind and even accesses frequencies in the THz (terahertz) range. The technology offers speeds that translate to 1.3 GB / s (gigabyte per second). The study was conducted by researchers at Nanyang Technological University (NTU, Singapore) and Osaka University, Japan.

The chip created by the researchers can reach high speeds because it transmits radio waves at frequencies in the range of terahertz. Hertz is a unit of frequency and counts cycles per second: a 1 THz signal will have a trillion cycles within a second – each one carrying information. As frequency increases, there is also an increase in the amount of data that can be sent and received within a second.

The use of high frequencies in wireless communication systems is a front of research on the rise and Asian technicians have found a way to get around the obstacles involved in transmitting so much data per second. Among these challenges there are problems of inconsistency of the transmitted information, in addition to problems of signal propagation.

The solution found applies optical concepts to create a medium in which the signal is isolated and travels across surfaces, instead of traveling inside connectors inside the chip, something that would leave the transmission subject to imperfections in the material. The technique, called Photonic Topological Insulators (PTI), creates a path for the signal to travel through the component, thus avoiding data inconsistency.

The 11 Gb / s speed leaves the fastest 5G networks in the world far behind, which today reach around 0.8 Gb / s. However, it is necessary to consider that it is still early to know how the 6G implementation process will be. Estimates indicate that the technology that involves the sixth generation of mobile networks should only start reaching the market in 2030.



