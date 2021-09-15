World War Z: Aftermath Will Be Subtitled En And Will Be Released On Physical Media

World War Z: Aftermath will be released on physical media in Brazil, with Portuguese subtitles, on September 30th. Inspired by the Paramount Pictures movie, the game is a cooperative shooter in which players face hordes of hungry zombies.

The Brazilian launch on physical media will have versions for Playstation 4 and Xbox One, but players will be able to enjoy the title with improvements aimed at current generation consoles thanks to a free update for Playstation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.

Aftermath is an expansion of the original game, released in 2019 for PC, PS4 and Xbox One, which took players into the world as seen in the movie World War Z, totally infested with the undead. Recently, the original game reached the mark of 15 million players around the world.

Aftermath News

World War Z: Aftermath introduces a new melee combat system, which allows you to use different weapons such as scythes, cleavers, axes and mallets. Another novelty is the first-person mode, unprecedented and exclusive to the new version of the game, which supports crossplay between consoles and PC, including versions from the Epic Games Store and Steam.

Using the Swarm Engine, a proprietary engine capable of generating huge hordes of zombies, the new version of WWZ introduces the unprecedented Vanguard class, which uses an electrified shield capable of devastating large groups of undead. The other classes available are Sniper, Infernal, Shredder, Doctor, Repairer, Terminator, Drone Master.