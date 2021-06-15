World War Z: Aftermatch To Be Released on PC and Consoles This Year

World War Z: Aftermatch, Saber Interactive took advantage of the IGN Expo event this Friday (11) to reveal nothing less than World War Z: Aftermatch, a new version of the game that will have new content beyond everything we already know from the original edition. According to the announcement, the game will have new characters, new zombies, a first-person mode and a new melee combat system.

Other than that, it’s still worth mentioning that World War Z: Aftermatch has had a visual enhancement to take full advantage of the power of next-gen consoles. So expect to see this version of the title running at 4K resolution and 60 FPS on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S.

Also new is that we’ll see three new locations to enjoy the game’s history, including Vatican City, Rome and Russia’s Kamchatka Peninsula. You’ll be able to enjoy it all with up to three friends in online mode, with the option to use allies controlled by artificial intelligence if you prefer, and you’ll be able to choose from eight available classes, including the unprecedented Vanguard.

Speaking of classes, we already know that each one has its own abilities, but it’s good to say that you can wield weapons in both hands with the renewed melee combat system. Some new moves and abilities have also been added, which can make zombie fights more interesting even if you’ve already tried the game in its original version.

For those who were tempted with this edition, we can already say that it will arrive later this year on PS4, Xbox One and PC, and there will be backwards compatibility on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S if you want to take advantage of the higher resolution on these consoles. The official date has not yet been set, but details are expected to be shared shortly.

The Aftermath version can be purchased by those who don’t have the original yet, but those who already have World War Z will have the chance to upgrade to the new edition for a reasonable price. The full upgrade of the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S version will only arrive at the beginning of 2022, but at least it will be available for free for those who have already purchased the game.