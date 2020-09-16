World planners?

In spite of the fact that the people who are in denial that the new coronavirus pandemic is real have gained prominence, the earth planners – remember them? – they are still around, passionately defending the idea that our planet, instead of being spherical, is flat like a pancake.

If you are a little tired of debating with the “it’s just a cold” class and are longing to discuss (healthily) with people who believe the Earth is flat, Paul Sutter, astrophysicist at Space.com, has put together some arguments that will help to “heat up” the strife.

Did it fall or sprout?

One of the claims that terraplanists use to defend their theory is that, when we look at the horizon, it looks “straight” and, therefore, would indicate where the limit of the planet’s pancake is. However, according to Paul, it is very easy to overturn this argument.

Have you noticed that as we move away from an object, it becomes smaller – until it gradually disappears, starting at the base? Where will they end up … Fall from the world into the void of the cosmos?

In fact, as we move towards the horizon, things that are on the way – like mountains and buildings, for example – will appear, starting at the tops, until they become bigger and totally visible as we get closer to them. Had these structures simply sprung up on the way? Of course not! This effect occurs due to the curvature of the Earth.

Shine, sparkle star …

There is also the question that different stars and constellations are visible only from certain places on the planet. The Southern Cross, for example, can only be seen from the Southern Hemisphere, while the Polaris star can only be seen from the North and, as we move from one hemisphere to another, the respective stars disappear from the sky, “diving” into the horizon, but why? Because, if we travel from more southern latitudes towards the north (and vice versa), the curvature of the Earth blocks these celestial objects.

Still with respect to the stars, when we climb to a higher place to observe the stars, we have a better view of those closest to the horizon line – objects that disappear if we return to ground level. And yes, this effect is due to the curvature of the planet as well.

Shadows and more

Another way to challenge the theories of earth planners is to invite them to watch a lunar eclipse. No matter where these celestial events are observed, the shadow of the Earth on the Moon will always – invariably – be circular and this can only happen because the object that is producing it, that is, our planet, is spherical. From the beginning to the end of the eclipse. In any lunar eclipse. Every time. And more:

In addition to the planets in the Solar System, all the thousands of exoplanets that have been discovered to date (absolutely all) are spherical, since the gravity required for their formation produces objects shaped like a globe.

Speaking of gravity, countless technologies have been developed and only work because of it, including GPS devices, which calculate trajectories and indicate the positioning of objects around the world.

The “sphericity” of the Earth speaks in perfect harmony with the laws of Physics – which, basically, govern the functioning of the Universe.

All of this without mentioning all the images captured by orbiting satellites, photos of astronauts and space telescopes, as well as reports of the lucky ones who had the chance to travel into space and catch a glimpse of our planet from afar.

But it is worth bearing in mind that, as Paul pointed out, deep down, both terraplanists and other negationists on duty do not defend their theories just out of stubbornness or based on observations, but because they are people who, in general, do not trust Science and fear that they are constantly being deceived. However, this does not mean that a good discussion will no longer be fun.



