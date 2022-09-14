World of Warcraft: Wrath of the Lich King Classic: Global Release Dates

World of Warcraft shared a map with a detailed description of the time of the global release of Wrath of the Lich King Classic. With less than two weeks left until the return of the beloved World of Warcraft add-on, players can now schedule a login as soon as the add-on goes live.

Wrath of the Lich King Classic is a reissue of one of the highest rated additions to World of Warcraft in history. For more modern players in World of Warcraft, Wrath of the Lich King Classic will be their first opportunity to explore Northrend and fight the forces of the Lich King and Yogg-Saron in much the same way as it was 15 years ago.

The servers of World of Warcraft Classic will officially move into the era of Wrath of the Lich King at 15:00 Pacific Time / 18:00 Eastern Standard time on Monday, September 26. Due to time zones, players from Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia will get access later. Monday or early in the morning on Tuesday, September 27. The helpful image posted by Blizzard should allow players to pinpoint exactly when they can expect to play Wrath of the Lich King Classic. After the release of the add-on, players will be able to reach level 80 by exploring the continent of Northrend and collecting equipment to participate in raids of Naxxramas, Obsidian Sanctuary and the Eye of Eternity.

Blizzard shared other useful information in addition to an infographic about the timing of the global release of Wrath of the Lich King. The Wrath of the Lich King Classic survival guide has recently been released, compiled by several well-known World of Warcraft streamers. With this knowledge, players unfamiliar with what the add-on has to offer will be ready for anything.

Many players can’t wait to sink their teeth into Wrath of the Lich King in World of Warcraft Classic again. Wrath of the Lich King is praised for the fantastic locations, incredible music and storyline that underpins the history of World of Warcraft. Many players have been waiting for this moment since World of Warcraft first launched its classic servers a few years ago.

But World of Warcraft Classic is not over yet. Blizzard recently sent out surveys to select World of Warcraft players assessing interest in Cataclysm Classic. The future of World of Warcraft Classic is not predetermined, and Cataclysm has become one of the first truly controversial additions in the long history of World of Warcraft. Depending on the results of these surveys, World of Warcraft may or may not give Cataclysm a classic interpretation.

World of Warcraft is available on PC. Wrath of the Lich King Classic will go on sale on September 26.