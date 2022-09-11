World of Warcraft: Wrath of the Lich King Classic Event Invasion of the Scourge Begins Earlier

The Scourge Invasion event appeared in World of Warcraft: Wrath of the Lich King Classic almost a week earlier than originally planned. Although scheduled for September 13, the Wrath of the Lich King classic prepatch event started early, much to the surprise of both Warcraft fans and developers.

“Wrath of the Lich King Classic“. The first one started on August 30 and allowed players to create Death Knight characters in the Classic World of Warcraft. The second phase, the Zombie Plague, began on September 6, and the final phase – the Invasion of the Scourge — was planned to begin a week later and continue until the release of the Wrath of the Lich King classic on September 26. Instead, the invasion will begin on September 9th.

the early release was unplanned World of Warcraft, the early release was unplanned. The Scourge Invasion was supposed to start 168 hours after the Zombie Plague started in the Wrath of the Lich King classic, but the trigger accidentally triggered 72 hours after the event started, resulting in new content becoming available earlier. Instead of trying to stick to the original schedule, World of Warcraft followed it. The Scourge Invasion started half a week earlier, which gave players more time to experience this historic event and earn some nice loot.

The Scourge Invasion event allows players to reflect undead invasion points in selected World of Warcraft locations and find special encounters in certain dungeons and cities. For completing these challenges, you will receive special currency and rare items that are not available outside of this event. All this happens simultaneously with the infamous “Zombie Plague” event – a worldwide PVP event in which players turn into ghouls who can hunt other players and non—player characters to spread the Scourge infection.

The players were thrilled to be able to start the “Invasion of the Scourge” event earlier. Many of the time-limited encounters and bosses are extremely fun, and some exclusive items, especially the Arcanite Ripper Axe, are in great demand by many World of Warcraft players. Some players may need a few extra days to farm these items to receive these special rewards.

Of course, the event preceding the update of the Wrath of the Lich King classic is far from perfect. Due to the great excitement, many servers of the world of Warcraft classic face long queues and huge crowds, which makes participation in some parts of the Scourge Invasion difficult or impossible for some, not to mention hordes of zombies roaming the cities. We hope that the additional days of the Scourge Invasion mean that players who are experiencing difficulties now will be able to participate later when other WWII players receive their prizes.

World of Warcraft is available on PC. The Wrath of the Lich King Classic will go on sale on September 26.