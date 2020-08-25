World of Warcraft turns into an animated series

World of Warcraft is among the most popular games in the world. Blizzard, the producer of the game, announced the animated series inspired by World of Warcraft. The first episode of the animated series named Afterlives will air next Thursday as part of online Gamescom 2020.

It can be said that this is an inevitable move for Blizzard. The company has been preparing short animations for the games in its portfolio for a long time. Thus, Blizzard, which increases the excitement for the games, takes this approach to a different dimension with Afterlives.

Information about Afterlives is limited at the moment. In the definition section of the promotional video, there is the statement that “Our preferences prepare our paths after life, just as they determine who we will be in our lives.”

World of Warcraft fans will take a journey with Afterlives deep into the Bastion, Maldraxxus, Ardenweald and Revendreth regions of the Shadowlands.



