World of Warcraft system requirements increased

If you’ve enjoyed your MMORPGs on an old gaming machine, you might want to pay special attention to the World of Warcraft: Shadowlands system requirements. The minimum and recommended specs are increasing once again with this expansion, moving to a new generation of CPUs and GPUs. But it is more likely that your hard drive needs an update.

Blizzard now suggests a minimum of an Intel i5 3450 or an AMD FX 8300 for its CPU, compared to an i5 760 or FX 8100 previously. The minimum GPU requirements are also increasing: you will need an Nvidia GeForce GTX 760 or AMD Radeon RX 560, rather than a GTX 560 or a Radeon HD 7850.

Recommended specs now push for an i7 6700K or Ryzen 7 2700 X, rather than an i7-4770 or FX 8310. A GTX 1080 or RX Vega 64 is now recommended, rather than a GTX 960 or R9 280.

The biggest change is that an SSD with 100GB available is now included in the minimum and recommended specs, as the folks at Wowhead point out. Previously, SSDs were recommended, but not included as a minimum requirement. You’re unlikely to be prevented from installing Shadowlands if you’re on a traditional hard drive, but be prepared for even longer load times.

This we will see in the Adventure mode

As we have discussed on other occasions, the key to Shadowlands will be the choice of a Pact of those that exist between the dominant peoples of the Dark Lands. After that, players will be able to choose Adventures through the dedicated table within their Sanctum. From this interface, they will be able to know which adventures are available, the rewards they offer, the cost of assuming them and the characters that will be their enemies. To deal with the threats, players must create a group of up to five units.

Each Pact will have 15 unique allies including the Soulbinds that players know. Six adventurers can be recruited through Renown and then another six can be rescued within Torghast, Tower of the Damned. Then there are also four Universal Adventurers that can be recruited within Torghast. This means that players have up to 19 potential allies.



