World of Warcraft: Shadowlands; where to buy the game

The new great expansion of World of Warcraft is finally available on PC, so here we tell you where you can buy it and at what price.

Despite the delays, the launch day of the new expansion for World of Warcraft: Shadowlands has finally arrived. We can now enter this new saga where Sylvanas Windrunner has opened the way to the afterlife to allow darkness to ravage the kingdom of Azeroth. This is the scenario that we will find when entering the magical and exciting world of WoW again, so here we detail the method to achieve it thanks to indicating the stores in which to buy the expansion, its price and the editions available for now.

Where to buy World of Warcraft: Shadowlands

As this is a digital expansion, we cannot stick to the usual bases on which we normally rely to present the stores in which a launch game is available. This is because we can only get it digitally, so the vast majority of physical stores are out of the equation this time. Even so, here we detail the web pages and platforms where we can get WoW: Shadowlands.

Available editions and their price

Something that must be taken into account and that they indicate from the official website of the game is that the objects for the game and character upload will not be available in World of Warcraft Classic. Also, the character boost can only be used on the WoW game account where it was purchased or redeemed as a gift. Upgrading to the Epic Edition will not re-award previously unlocked items on the account, and finally, World of Warcraft, an internet connection, registration with Blizzard, and the Blizzard Battle.net desktop app are required to play.

Base Edition (€ 39.99)

Only includes the WoW base expansion: Shadowlands

(If you have the Base Edition, you can go on a quest to get the Vestments of the Eternal Traveler transmog set by searching for another player who owns the Heroic Edition or Epic Edition.)

Heroic Edition (€ 54.99)

WoW: Shadowlands

Character boost for Shadowlands

Haunted Eternal Wyrm Flying Mount

Quest to obtain the Vestments of the Eternal Traveler transmog set

Epic Edition (€ 74.99)

WoW: Shadowlands

Character boost for Shadowlands

Haunted Eternal Wyrm Flying Mount

Quest to obtain the Vestments of the Eternal Traveler transmog set

Frost anima weapon cosmetic effect

Eternal Traveler’s Hearthstone

30 days of playtime

Anima Worm Pet



