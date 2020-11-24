World of Warcraft: Shadowlands; minimum requirements

We detail the minimum and recommended requirements that your PC must have in order to play the new World of Warcraft expansion, now available.

Shadowlands, the new expansion for World of Warcraft, is now available on PC. After experiencing some delays, it has finally arrived to further expand the adventures available in Azeroth. For this reason, below we indicate the minimum requirements and recommended specifications to be able to enjoy the expansion on your Windows PC and Mac. Of course, something that they warn from the official page is the fact that due to possible changes in the programming, World of Warcraft minimum requirements may change over time.

Minimum requirements to play Shadowlands on PC

Operating system: Windows 7 64-bit

Processor: Intel Core i5-3450 AMD FX 8300

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 760 2GB, AMD Radeon RX 560 2GB or Intel UHD 630 Graphics (45W TDP) * Requires driver manufacturer support

Memory: 4GB RAM (8GB for compatible integrated graphics)

Storage: 100GB of available space on solid storage unit (SSD) or 100GB of available space on hard disk (HDD). (Depending on the performance of the disk, the gaming experience may be impacted on an HDD)

Internet: Broadband connection

Input: Requires keyboard and mouse. Other input devices are not supported.

Resolution: Minimum resolution of 1024 x 768

Recommended requirements to play Shadowlands on PC

Operating system: Windows 7 64-bit

Processor: Intel Core i7-6700K AMD Ryzen 7 2700X

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080 8 GB or AMD Radeon RX Vega 64 8 GB or better

Memory: 8GB RAM

Storage: 100GB of available Solid Storage Drive (SSD) space

Internet: Broadband connection

Input: Multi-button mouse with scroll wheel

Resolution: Minimum resolution of 1024 x 768

Minimum requirements to play Shadowlands on Mac

Operating system: macOS 10.12 (latest version)

Processor: Intel Core i5-4670

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GT 750M 2GB, or AMD Radeon R9 M290 2GB or Intel UHD 630 (macOS 10.13 or higher, 45W) Metal-compatible GPU

Memory: 4GB RAM (8GB for compatible integrated graphics)

Storage: 100GB of available space on solid storage unit (SSD) or 100GB of available space on hard disk (HDD). (Depending on the performance of the disk, the gaming experience may be impacted on an HDD)

Internet: Broadband connection

Input: Requires keyboard and mouse. Other input devices are not supported.

Resolution: Minimum resolution of 1024 x 768

Recommended requirements for playing Shadowlands on Mac

Operating system: macOS 10.14 (latest version)

Processor: Intel Core i7-6700K

Graphics: AMD Radeon ™ RX Vega 64 8GB or better

Memory: 8GB RAM

Storage: 100GB of available Solid Storage Drive (SSD) space

Internet: Broadband connection

Input: Multi-button mouse with scroll wheel

Resolution: Minimum resolution of 1024 x 768



