World of Warcraft Shadowlands hits computers today!

It was a long wait but today, finally, World of Warcraft Shadowlands will be officially released! Blizzard’s epic MMORPG reaches its eighth big expansion surrounded by hype and, from what we saw since our first beta tests, it has everything to please new players and veterans alike!

A new world of adventures

Over the past few months, at the invitation of the producer, we had several opportunities for interviews, which allowed us to dive deeply into the lore and mechanics of the game. We talked to Steve Danuser, the lead narrative designer, about all the secrets of the new Maldraxxus area, and also about the unprecedented Revendreth region.

For his part, ely Cannon, the art director of Shadowlands, also revealed to us all the details and backstage of production of Ardena, the home of the guardians of nature, the Pact of the Nightly Emeries. Finally, on November 19th, we participated in a press conference with director Ion Hazzikostas, in a great celebration of the journey so far.

Ion reminded us that, in the new adventure, we will all be able to integrate one of the four Pact of the Dark Lands, each of whom has his own powers and motivations. This will guarantee many hours of content to explore alone or with your friends online, with the richest and most complex endgame ever seen in the franchise!

To help accessibility for newbies, Shadowlands presents a new fully reworked tutorial area that helps you learn game mechanics and level up faster than ever before in history. Despite being originally launched in 2004, the new expansion makes the game look as recent and modern as the other MMORPGs of the current generation.

Dreamy to enter the hype!

Celebrating the arrival of the launch day, a complete and neat playlist with the soundtrack of the new content has also been made available on Spotify, including tracks by great composers like Glenn Stafford, Grant Kirkhope, David Arkenstone and Neal Acree. Check out:



