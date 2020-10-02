World of Warcraft: Shadowlands has been postponed

Shadowlands, the add-on pack for World of Warcraft, has been officially delayed. In a statement made by the producer of the game, John Hight, on Twitter, it was stated that the package was officially postponed to the end of the year.

World of Warcraft: Shadowlands will meet game fans later this year

World of Warcraft’s add-on package was expected to hit the shelves on October 27th. However, in the announcement, it was stated that the process of waiting for the correct date for the launch was started. In the announcement, “We’ve made significant progress over the past few months by improving the core features and gameplay of Shadowlands. However, we need time to make adjustments especially regarding the end of the game and balance some features. ” expressions were used.

On the other hand, in the statement, it was also shared that a pre-patch will be released on October 13 regarding Shadowlands. Hight on the subject said, “A very large ground is being prepared for the patch. We’ll be introducing revamped character leveling, new player experience in Exile’s Reach, and a host of character customization options. ” he made the fans of the game curious.

The add-on package, delayed to the end of the year, will bring four new regions with it. We will follow the story of Sylvanas, who opened a portal to the afterlife in the Revendreth, Ardenweald, Maldraxxus and Bastion regions, powered by the Lich King.



