World of Warcraft: Shadowlands Breaks Records

Blizzard Entertainment’s latest release is confirmed as a true success, signing its highest player rating in a decade.

World of Warcraft: Shadowlands is the fastest-selling PC video game of all time. With more than 3.7 million units sold on its opening day, the new expansion of the Blizzard Entertainment saga surpasses what was until now the largest computer industry record, another old Blizzard acquaintance, Diablo III, which sold 3.5 million copies on its debut.

The company has issued a statement to make this information known, from which it is also extracted that World of Warcraft: Shadowlands has had the highest number of active subscribed players in the months prior to launch: “In the months prior to the launch of the expansion, the game has reached and managed to maintain the largest number of users subscribed to monthly or longer-term plans compared to the same period before and after any WoW expansion in the past decade ”, they explain, without having disclosed specific figures .

Beyond Azeroth: the power of the World of Warcraft name

“Shadowlands takes WoW players to a part of the game universe they have never visited before and gives them the opportunity to chart the destiny of their characters in entirely new ways,” explains J. Allen Brack, President of Blizzard Entertainment, on the occasion of the premiere of this expansion, which comes after several changes to make it easier than ever to join if we are neophytes or have been away from the WoW experience for a while.

“Whether you are exploring every facet of the curia you have chosen, or forging your legendary armor in the Tower of the Damned, we really want players to discover all the things that await them beyond the veil. ”, They expand.

In this expansion, the heroes of the Horde and the Alliance have to face the mysteries of death as they plunge into the realms beyond. Available on PC and with dazzling support, World of Warcraft: Shadowlands serves to show that WoW is a phenomenon that will take a long time to see repeated, a fireproof name.



