World of Warcraft Shadowlands Becomes Fastest Selling PC Game of All Time

World of Warcraft Shadowlands sold more than 3.7 million copies in the day it was released alone.World of Warcraft Shadowlands was announced by Blizzard as the fastest selling PC game of all time.

The latest expansion of Blizzard’s popular MMORPG product sold more than 3.7 million units during its first day of release, surpassing the 3.5 million sales record achieved by Diablo III. Additionally, World of Warcraft player engagement is reported to have reached 10-year highs following the release of the Shadowlands expansion.

According to the statement, in the months since the release of the expansion and its launch, the game has reached and maintained the highest number of players on monthly or longer term subscriptions compared to the same period before and after any WoW expansion in the past 10 years. It is also among the information that the players have spent more time in Azerothyear compared to the same period of the last 10 years and this year the total player time so far has almost doubled compared to the same period last year.

Shadowlands, the eighth expansion pack for World of Warcraft, is available worldwide.



