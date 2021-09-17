World of Warcraft Replaces Two Paintings With Sexual Content

World of Warcraft: Following the sexual and workplace harassment complaint filed by the State of California, Blizzard is making some changes. The State of California denounced Activision Blizzard for alleged cases of sexual and labor abuse, a whole time bomb that has exploded within the company, to the point that several Blizzard Entertainment employees have been fired and its president has left the company. Meanwhile, the developer has made small changes to some of its games, such as renaming an Overwatch character or modifying two erotic paintings in World of Warcraft.

WowHead is the one who discovered the changes. In the first of the paintings, you could previously see a woman lying in her underwear. Following the most recent patch, the canvas now depicts a fruit bowl filled with fruit. In the second, a woman with voluptuous breasts appeared, which for the new version has changed the proportions, part of the suit and the expression of her face.

Changes after the complaint

Blizzard Entertainment has not reported on these changes, but it is inferred that they have to do with the complaint and the repercussions it has had. In addition to accusing the company of inappropriate behavior against women, it has also targeted elements of the video games themselves. The company did announce the elimination of names related to former employees directly involved in this matter, since certain characters were baptized in honor of them.

World of Warcraft is one of the oldest MMORPGs. Although Blizzard is in the eye of the hurricane, the Americans have continued to work on their respective projects. Diablo 2: Resurrected will be out in just a few days, on September 23 on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Nintendo Switch and PC, while Overwatch 2 will be shown before the end of the month. On the other hand, another team within Blizzard is working on Diablo IV, which has no release date yet.