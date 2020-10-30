World of Warcraft Players Finally Find Mankirk’s Wife

World of Warcraft players find Mankirk’s wife, who has been missing for 16 years, trapped in Hell in the new version of the game.

Developed by Blizzard Entertainment and released to gamers in 2004, World of Warcraft continues to be one of the most popular games in the MMORPG genre, despite many years.

When the game was first aired 16 years ago, Horde players were waging a long battle with an orc named Mankirk, who was separated from his wife during the quillboar attack in Barrens. In fact, it might be more correct to say that they were trying to fight, as Barrens was one of the biggest areas of WoW and there were no prompts to get to Mankirk immediately. For this reason, from time to time, players even searched for Mankirk for hours.

Players searching for Mankirk for hours started making various jokes about the extremely difficult task to finish in Barrens’ local chat room, and Mankirk and his wife, who never appeared, became a joke in the WoW community. Eventually, the players found the corpse of a female orc on the map and became convinced that it was Mankrik’s wife.

In fact, this tiny in-game story was never official, but Blizzard removed the Mankrik role in the Cataclysm expansion and placed the Mankrik, who had inflicted ‘pain’ on players for years, in a memorial next to his dead wife, Olga.

It was thought that this story, which turned into a joke material with the removal of the full Mankrik quest from the game, was also thought to come to an end when players found an NPC named Olga in the next life version of Warcraft. Olga, who died in Azeroth, is trapped in Maldraxxus, a land of immortal soldiers trapped in war due to her crimes and wars, in other words, hell.

Players with access to the beta version of World of Warcraft Shadowlands will be able to find Olga fighting monsters as a member of the Immortal Army in Burning Thicket in the western part of Maldraxxus. The jokes that have been going on so far assumed that Olga was a ‘poor’ character, but Olga, who was imprisoned in hell in the Shadowlands, appeared to be a tough, warrior character contrary to what was expected.



