World of Warcraft offers signatures with discounts

World of Warcraft, the popular MMORPG from Blizzard, has good offers for Brazilian fans, who can now subscribe to the game by paying directly in reais in discounted prices! Check out the new offers:

As you may have noticed, the game is cheaper at the national store, which now has plans starting at R $ 24.83 a month, if you choose to subscribe for 6 months with recurring automatic renewal. Alternatively, it is possible to buy a single monthly fee for R $ 32.00, or pay R $ 29.00 per month for a quarter of playing time.

In other words, discounts vary between 9% and 29%, depending on your purchase, which guarantees options for all budgets! Another good news is that, since the plans are now in reais, there is no need to own an international credit card, which frees us from paying according to the exchange rate of the tourism dollar, in addition to getting rid of the IOF charge.

You can subscribe via the official Blizzard website and, if you purchase your six-month plan starting today, you will be presented with a visual set of Wings of Dardejante, as you can see here. It’s very cool to receive this news just before the release of Shadowlands, the new expansion of WOW, right? What did you think of the offers? Comment below!



