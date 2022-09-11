World of Warcraft: New Dragonflight Beta Feature Adds Timer to Dragon Isles Boat NPC

A new version of World of Warcraft: Dragon Flight has been added, a new NPC has been added that tells players how much time is left before the boat appears on the Dragon Islands. This feature, which improves the quality of life, will help Warcraft World players avoid missing boats and airships in order to get to where they need to more efficiently.

“World of Warcraft“, which provide fast delivery to certain ports around the world. Although many of these movement points have been gradually replaced by portals, those that still exist operate on a schedule that can only be reliably tracked using third-party World of Warcraft add-ons.

An NPC at the Alliance docks on the Dragon Islands can give players access to the timer when talking to him. This timer determines how much time will pass before the arrival of the ship, to the nearest second. “Flight of the Dragon”.

At the moment, only Hrovo, the new NPC draktir at the Alliance center in Stormwind, has access to this timer. However, according to game designer Josh Augustine, according to game designer Josh Augustine, Dragon Islands and Durotar Zeppelin are in later builds of Dragon Flight. Hopefully, this change will be a general convenience added to all the boats and airships still present in the retail version of World of Warcraft.

This is a huge improvement in the quality of life, the need for which many World of Warcraft players did not even suspect. Few things disappoint many as the AFC or tabbing for a minute, only to realize they missed the boat and have to wait another five minutes for the next one. While some will still miss their rides even with a timer, this should help players navigate the world better than before.

However, some players are not thrilled with this new feature introduced in Flight of the Dragon. Half of these players believe that the world of Warcraft should simply get rid of archaic boats and airships in favor of instant travel or teleportation, as in the final fantasy 14, while others consider it unnecessary to add a timer convenience that detracts from the charm of the game. Fortunately, these timers will not appear in the world of Warcraft Classic, which means that the latter camp will at least be able to skip boats and airships at their leisure during their trips to Northrend after the release of the Wrath of the Lich King Classic on September 26.

World of Warcraft is already available on PC, “Flight of the Dragon”.