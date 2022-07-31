World of Warcraft: Mount Slug has Finally Appeared as a reward for the 4th season of Shadowlands

Before the launch of Shadowlands, a special contest was held in World of Warcraft, during which voters could choose a free vehicle that all players would receive. Now one of the most popular vehicles, which took second place in the World of Warcraft competition, is officially added to the game.

The Tree-Like Wandering Ancient Steed won the initial competition, but not by an overwhelming margin. Years later, the “Floating Caster” was joined by a riding sticky slug — a vehicle that took second place and was added to World of Warcraft after the competition — albeit under a new name: Jigglesworth Sr.

Jigglesworth Sr.’s mount can be unlocked by getting a new time-limited meta-achievement “Feat of Strength” — “Fates of the Shadowlands Raids”. This achievement is unlocked after completing the raids “Nafria Castle”, “Sanctuary of Domination” and “Tomb of the First” at the difficulty level “Normal” or higher using the new Fated mechanics added in season 4. This new system adds new mechanics, powers and twists to the encounters. Since only one of these raids is available each week, players will be able to get Jigglesworth Sr. starting the week of August 16.

Jigglesworth Sr. (Mount Slug) is now in the Sled Animal magazine on Live! wow

World of Warcraft players have previously extracted the textures and icons of the sticky slimy sword in previous Shadowlands builds, so its inclusion was not a complete surprise. The floating spell volume was added to the game a few months ago as a reward for completing the Tower of Magicians challenge mode after it was re-added to the game. However, unlike Spelltome, Jigglesworth Sr. will only be available for a limited time.

World of Warcraft players are happy to get their own slug cat in the game. Although Mount Wandering Ancient won the vote in Shadowlands by more than 10%, Sticky Slime took second place in almost all voting regions. All the participants in the Shadowlands mount contest were interesting concepts, and players hope that the two remaining mounts that were not added — the curious caterpillar and the Nerubian swarmer — will eventually make their debut too.

However, there is some controversy surrounding the reward for the World of Warcraft raid. The achievement “Fates of the Shadowlands Raids” is not available to players who have completed tasks at the easiest difficulty level “Raid Search”; they must be cleared in normal, heroic or epoch-making mode. Many fans are upset by this choice, especially since similar achievements and awards were available at the “Raid Search” difficulty level in the past. It remains to be seen if World of Warcraft will add another way to get the limited-time Mount Jigglesworth Sr., but at the moment it seems that casual players may have to venture into more complex content if they want to get their hands on it. on a sticky mount.

World of Warcraft is already available on PC. The Dragonflight expansion is due out later this year.