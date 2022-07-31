World of Warcraft: Dragonflight is already reducing the speed of the Tavern’s flight

World of Warcraft is in the alpha testing phase of Dragonflight, which means that players had the opportunity to take to the skies as a new dragon race of dragontir. Unfortunately, World of Warcraft has made the difficult decision to limit the maximum speed of the Dragon-Riding Dragon ability to ensure balance outside of the Dragon Islands.

Dragonflight introduces a new form of jet flight called Dragon Riding. Although dragon riding is only available on the Dragon Islands, the new winged dragon race in Dragon Flight can use the Take-Off ability to gain access to a limited form of dragon riding with a five-minute cooldown in any zone.

World of Warcraft made this decision mainly due to balance issues outside of the Dragon Islands. Dragon riding allows experienced players to reach speeds 930% faster than the speed of the earth, while in normal flight the speed can reach only 410%. This meant that draktir could move through old locations twice as fast as other characters. Starting with the next alpha version at the beginning of August, the maximum speed of the dragon with “Flight” will be limited to 640%, although the usual dragon riding in “Flight of Dragons” will remain unchanged.

Dragon riding is one of the most exciting parts of Dragonflight. World of Warcraft has put a lot of effort into the physics and reactivity of the system and has already been finalized during alpha and beta testing. Players also had a lot of fun using Soar to explore old World of Warcraft locations. Many fans are already hoping that WoW will keep Dragon Riding in future additions and, perhaps, completely replace the old flight system.

From a balance point of view, World of Warcraft’s decision to limit the maximum dragon flight speed makes sense. This gave the new race an unfair speed advantage in the old locations, albeit on cooldown, which could cause problems, especially for rare spawns and time-limited events. Takeoff can also reach speeds higher than normal flight, so this should not prevent players from enjoying this ability.

However, draktir players are understandably upset with Nerf. Due to the cooldown, draktira’s abilities are still quite limited in the use of Takeoff, and few people think that giving them access to such speed will actually be a problem for most players. Many believe that World of Warcraft should at least reduce the recovery time of “Soaring” by a few minutes to compensate for the decrease in speed. In any case, if this nerf still passes through alpha and gets into the release, many hope that the dragons will regain their speed if Dragon riding appears in other zones of World of Warcraft after the Flight of dragons.

World of Warcraft is already available on PC. The Dragonflight expansion is due out later this year.