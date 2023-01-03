World Of Horror will be released from early access in 2023, after more than three years.

The famous indie role-playing game, developed by Pavel Kozminsky and published by Ysbryd Games, first appeared in February 2020 on Steam, GOG.COM and Microsoft Store.

According to PC Gamer, this summer World Of Horror will be released from early access and will be released on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, PC via Steam, GOG, Microsoft Store and Itch.io .

Ysbryd Games shared the news in an official tweet published last Friday (December 30). “Who is ready to go to Siokawa?” the message has been read. You can see this post below.

Cosmic horror RPG #WORLDOFHORROR from @panstasz will exit Early Access and launch in Summer 2023 for:

• PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4

• Switch

• PC via Steam, GOG, Microsoft Store, and https://t.co/L8aU7LyQ58 Who is ready to go to Shiokawa? 🐙 pic.twitter.com/2CIoAG1Sqr — Ysbryd Games (@YsbrydGames) December 30, 2022

The latest update of World Of Horror, Blood Moon, was released last October and introduced new items, riddles and the origin of the characters.

The official description of the game reads: “Feel the quiet horror of this 1-bit love letter to Junji Ito and H.P. Lovecraft. Navigate through a hellish reality in the roguelite genre with turn-based battles and relentless choices.

“Experiment with your deck of event cards to discover new forms of cosmic horror in each playthrough. The inevitable awaits…”

The exact release date is still unknown, as well as whether World Of Horror will appear on all platforms at the same time. Watch the trailer of the official announcement above.

