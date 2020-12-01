World of Cyberpunk, combination of Cyberpunk 2077

A spectacular machinima made by a hobbyist brings us a perfect cross between the Blizzard universe and that of the CD Projekt game

A few days after the launch of Cyberpunk 2077 (on December 10) and with the recent launch of the eighth expansion of World of Warcraft, Shadowlands, a youtuber specialized in WoW Machinimas, Duren, has created an impressive recreation of the most popular trailer of the Long-awaited CD Projekt game, the one from E3 2018, using Blizzard game models and aesthetics in a flawlessly executed fusion.

A perfect fusion of Cyberpunk and WoW

Using a mix of techniques, edits, and overall good taste, the trailer picks up the most technologically advanced elements of Azeroth, pulling primarily from locations such as Mechagon, engineer gear, combustion vehicles, and gnome and goblin aesthetics to dress up all races of the way you would expect in Night City, in all its diversity, from the most chic and glamorous parts to the roughest or most remote from the big city, creatively using other costume combinations to reproduce aesthetics. The characters appear perfectly characterized in the various scenes, including cameos from iconic figures like Sylvanas herself or winks like the “Sega” neon signs that we can see on the “skyline”.

It is a magnificent creative exercise, which manages to perfectly merge the spirit of both games and which, without a doubt, will increase Duren’s profile, which although he only has 1760 subscribers on YouTube, has already been noticed with other notable works such as reproductions of trailers from movies like Mad Max or the Machinima series called The Legion. The French creative had been leaving good feelings on his Twitter channel for some time, sharing individual scenes of the work he was doing, although the final result far exceeds expectations and there is no doubt that it will become his most popular work to date. (for its quality and for being the perfect moment to show it to the public, just when both games coincide in time).



