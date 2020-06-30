World is ONE, the online K-Pop concert you cannot miss

STRAY KIDS, MAMAMOO and Super Junior, will be some of the invited artists at the MBC concert. The World is ONE concert will raise funds to help different groups of people in the face of the COVID-19 crisis

The radio and television network MBC has organized an online event with stars from the world of K-Pop to raise funds for a good cause and has already released more details about the guest artists and their broadcast.

During World is ONE , K-pop fans around the world and anyone interested in helping can help with their donations .

This charity concert will be broadcast online through different platforms, but for international users the most viable alternative is to watch it from V Live.

Are you interested in following this concert? Guest artists participating in their performances will be MAMAMOO, STRAY KIDS, Super Junior, KARD, Heize, Oh My Girl, SF9, N. Flying, April, Cosmic Girls, Na Yoon Sun, and Hiphop Girlz , while MCs will be Leeteuk from Super Junior and Oh My Girl’s Seunghee . WOW!

Everything raised during World is ONE will be donated to the World Vision organization so that they can help vulnerable groups around the world in the face of the COVID-19 crisis.

So do not miss this incredible show that MBC has prepared to help those who need it most, the appointment is this July 9 through V Live.

So do not miss this incredible show that MBC has prepared to help those who need it most, the appointment is this July 9 through V Live.




