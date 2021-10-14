World Health Organization Teams Up To Investigate Origin Of Pandemic

World Health Organization: The group of 26 experts, named SAGO, will conduct global studies on the origins of the emerging epidemic and pathogens that create pandemic potential. The group, which will also examine the COVID-19 disease and its origin in their research, will also examine high-risk diseases such as MERS, bird flu, Lassa, Marburg and Ebola, which have increased in recent years.

In his statements, WHO Director Tedros Ghebreyesus said, “The emergence of viruses with the potential to trigger epidemics and pandemics is a fact of nature. Therefore, SARS-CoV-2, which causes COVID-19, will not be the last virus to do so. Understanding where new pathogens come from is vital to prevent future outbreaks.” He used his expressions.

The 26-person advisory group determined by WHO was selected from more than 700 candidates. The team includes important scientists such as Berlin Institute of Virology President Christian Drosten, Beijing Genomics Institute Yungui Yang, France Pasteur Institute Jean-Claude Manuguerra and US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Inger Damon.