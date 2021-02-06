World giant Jeep recalls 43 thousand vehicles

Jeep recalled the 2018-2021 Wrangler and 2020-2021 Gladiator models due to the faulty clutch pressure plate in case of fire hazard. The only difference is that recalling the two body-sized models will cost Jeep dearly.

43,887 vehicles from two models with identical parts were recalled due to the clutch pressure plate getting too hot and risking a fire. The clutch pressure plate, which cuts the connection between the gearbox and the engine at the moment the clutch is depressed, enables the vehicle to run idle and change the gear easily. The clutch pressure plate that transfers power to the clutch can overheat as a result of friction and subsequent rupture, resulting in the possibility of cracking of the transmission case and ejection of heated debris. This may cause fire.

According to the firm’s statement, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said it was a design issue, not a faulty part. The company was pointed out as a solution, not part replacement, not software. Stating that the error will disappear with a software that will reduce engine torque when the temperature of the clutch group rises too high, Jeep announced that drivers who have experienced this problem before can detect the malfunction with odor.

Jeep also stated that there has been only one accident due to this problem so far, but no injuries. Wrangler and Gladiator owners can check on the NHTSA website whether their vehicle is under recall.