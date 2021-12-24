World Famous Company Chose This Metaverse Coin: Bought It!

According to an announcement by Animoca Brands, PwC Hong Kong has acquired virtual land at The Sandbox, behind the popular metaverse coin project SAND.

PwC Hong Kong buys The Sandbox land: Metaverse coin price on the rise

The purchase of the land means PwC Hong Kong will have a private space in The Sandbox, a VR game built on Ethereum. PwC Hong Kong’s William Gee said the acquisition will “create value through innovative business models” and introduce “new ways to engage with customers and communities.”

It’s unclear exactly how PwC Hong Kong plans to use its presence in The Sandbox, though Gee says the company plans to advise clients looking to invest in Metaverse. Animoca Brands noted that this agreement marks the first of PwC Hong Kong as an international professional services company to acquire land in the virtual world of The Sandbox.

The value of the purchase was not disclosed. However, historical data for sales of single land parcels shows that the purchase could range from 2.7 ETH ($11,300) to 40,000 ETH ($164 million). As we have reported as Somanews, other companies have purchased land in The Sandbox before. Adidas bought land in its VR game in late November. The platform has also partnered with many big names, including The Walking Dead, Atari, South China Morning Post, and Snoop Dogg, as well as family brands The Care Bears and The Smurfs. At the time of writing, SAND is changing hands at $6.31, up 22.8 percent.