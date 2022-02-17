World Famous Company Adds These 2 Altcoins To Its Portfolio!

DeFi Technologies is adding popular altcoin projects Terra and Avalanche ETPs to its portfolio. DeFi Technologies subsidiary Valor Inc. has received approval from Nordic Growth Market to list two new listed products, Valor Terra (LUNA) SEK and Valor Avalanche (AVAX) SEK.

Added 2 altcoin projects

ETPs enable individual and institutional investors to easily and securely invest in LUNA and AVAX tokens through their banks or brokers. DeFi Technologies Inc. a technology company that bridges the gap between traditional technologies. It announced that it has received approval from the Nordic Growth Market to list digital asset ETPs through its subsidiary. At the beginning of these products are Valor Terra (LUNA) SEK and Valor Avalanche (AVAX) SEK. The new ETPs will allow both individual and institutional investors to invest in native tokens of the Terra and Avalanche networks as easy as buying shares from their banks or brokers.

Products will first be available on the Nordic Growth Market exchange, and other exchanges will be announced soon, with listing dates coming soon. CEO Tommy Fransson says:

We are now launching Terra and Avalanche products, which are in high demand. These are the first of their kind in Nordic and follow our previous successes with Uniswap, Solana, Cardano, Polkadot, Ethereum and Bitcoin. With these products, we further strengthen our position as Europe’s leading provider of digital assets.

Valor Terra (LUNA) tracks the performance of LUNA, the native token of the Terra protocol, a leading decentralized and open-source public blockchain protocol for algorithmic stablecoins. Using a combination of open market arbitrage incentives and decentralized Oracle voting, the Terra protocol creates stablecoins that consistently monitor the price of any fiat currency. Valor Avalanche (AVAX) monitors the performance of AVAX, the native token of the Avalanche platform. The main innovation of Avalanche is that it consists of three blockchains rather than the usual one. This enables the distribution of tasks that will help the Avalanche platform stay agile while achieving decentralization, security and scalability.