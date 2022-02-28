World Famous Brand Chose This Altcoin: NFT Partnership Established!

Italian luxury fashion house Dolce & Gabbana (D&G) is expanding its Non Fungible Token (NFT) collection through an ongoing partnership with UNXD, the altcoin project Polygon-backed NFT auction house.

D&G launches exclusive NFT collection at Polygon

Dolce & Gabbana has announced that it is expanding its NFT lineup following the successful launch of its historic “Collezione Genesis” collection in September 2021. On October 4, 2021, the Italian firm first talked about the upcoming launch of the Dolce & Gabbana DGFamilyNFT Community.

What’s next: Dolce&Gabbana NFT community, plus partnership exclusively with UNXD_NFT. 4 special tiers, including the ultra-exclusive gold tier, whose first members will be the winners of the Collezione Genesi auction. Special thanks to UNXD_NFT and the many partners who have made this first collection of Dolce&Gabbana so successful, especially Polygon for their tremendous support and PoS chain providing a great user experience.

The expansion will be done in collaboration with UNXD, a curated NFT marketplace for luxury digital goods. The expansion is called part of the “DGFamilyNFT community” and will use UNXD’s platform built on the Polygon network. Yesterday (Feb 25), D&G and UNXD spoke on Twitter Spaces about DGFamily and its upcoming sale.

Dolce&Gabbana and UNXD_NFT announced the highly anticipated launch of the DGFamily community. 3 different Boxes + digital, physical and experiential advantages take their owners on a journey between real life and the metaverse.

What is the content of the project?

Dolce & Gabbana’s first collection included the launch of nine NFTs, including the hugely popular ‘Doge Crown’. Designed by Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana, the digital item included seven blue sapphires and 142 diamonds. Five of the original pieces were physical creations for the metaverse with virtual iteration hosted by UNXD. Sold to a mix of private collectors and designer organizations, the collection brought the iconic fashion company more than $5.5 million in revenue.

Nick Jushchyshyn, program director of virtual reality and immersive media at Drexel University, said the seven-digit sales were “not surprising” at the time. Jushchyshyn described the collection as ‘one of a kind’, noting the impact of world-renowned designers embracing the digital world and creating something unique.