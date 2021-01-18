World exceeds 2 million dead by covid-19

This Friday (15), the world surpassed the mark of 2 million people killed by covid-19, according to the balance released by Johns Hopkins University, in the United States. The grim statistics was achieved shortly after completing a year of the first recorded cases of the disease.

The institution’s monitoring tool shows that the USA is the country with the highest number of deaths from the new coronavirus. So far, 390,800 deaths by covid-19 have been recorded in the American territory, a number that represents almost 20% of the world total.

Brazil appears in the second position, having registered more than 207 thousand deaths due to the disease until the last update, followed by India with 151.9 thousand deaths, Mexico with 137.9 thousand and the United Kingdom with 87.4 thousand. Italy, France, Russia, Iran and Spain complete the list of the 10 countries with the most deaths by covid-19.

Regarding the number of infected with Sars-CoV-2, the survey shows more than 93.6 million patients, again with the US in the lead. There are 23.4 million cases registered in the country according to the most recent data, double that of India, which is in the second position with 10.5 million. Brazil (8.3 million), Russia (3.4 million) and the United Kingdom (3.3 million) appear next.

Actual numbers may be even higher

The number of deaths and the number of infected with the new coronavirus released by Johns Hopkins are estimated based on information published by government agencies worldwide, with frequent updates.

Even when it comes to reliable data, public health experts suggest that the actual totals may be even higher than the statistics provided by the American university, especially in relation to deaths.

In a recent analysis in The Wall Street Journal, professionals estimated the actual global death toll at around 2.8 million in early January.