World Cup, injuries and transfer plans — 5 things from Klopp’s press conference

On Friday, Jurgen Klopp, performing his duties for the media, explained the “rules” for Liverpool players going to the World Cup, provided positive information about injuries and discussed whether a change of ownership could affect the club’s transfer plans.

Here are five key moments of Klopp’s press conference before the match in Southampton…

“I heard Gary Neville say something…”

LONDON, ENGLAND – Sunday, October 9, 2022: Trent Alexander-Arnold of Liverpool during the English Premier League match between Arsenal and Liverpool at the Emirates Stadium.

Shock!

Klopp said he was happy for Trent Alexander-Arnold after the Liverpool right-back was named in England’s World Cup squad on Thursday.

Neville suggested last weekend that Southgate would not be able to trust Trent in the World Cup play-off matches because of his defence. Perhaps it’s worth reminding him how many elimination matches and trophies Trent has won in recent years!

“It was clear with Hendo, it was nice with Trent. He was very happy with the news,” Klopp said of Trent’s selection.

“I heard Gary Neville say something. But now he is 24 years old, and he has won quite a few finals, important games in which you need to defend against world-class players.

“He was always there, defended well. I do not know why we have this discussion.”

A strong team for the City Cup?

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND – Sunday, October 16, 2022: Joe Gomez of Liverpool (left) fights for a headbutt with Erling Holland of Manchester City during the English Premier League match between Liverpool and Manchester City at Anfield.

The Reds went to Manchester City during yesterday’s draw for the fourth round of the League Cup, which will take place in the week beginning December 19.

Klopp suggested that he would be able to field a stronger squad than the one that beat Derby on penalties on Wednesday.

“The players who will be involved are going through pre—season,” Klopp explained.

“We have to see who is free. If the Derby game was the only game in three weeks, we would have played with another team.”

“Rules” for players at the World Cup

LONDON, ENGLAND — Monday, September 26, 2022: Jordan Henderson of England applauds fans after the UEFA Nations League Group A3 match between England and Germany at Wembley Stadium. The game ended in a 3-3 draw.

The boss was asked about the difficulties of communicating with players who might get injured during the World Cup, but he didn’t seem too worried.

He further explained that the decision to hold the Reds’ mid-season training camp in Dubai was partly due to the fact that it is not so far from Qatar.

“We have clear rules with international games. The boys should write to me if there are any problems,” he said.

“We need the players to tell us, and this is a contact that we will definitely have. We are in Dubai around the corner.”

Positive Injury Update

BANGKOK, THAILAND – Monday, July 11, 2022: Joel Matip of Liverpool during a training session at the Rajamangala National Stadium on the second day of the club’s Asian tour before a friendly match against Manchester United.

Liverpool’s injury problems seem to ease as we approach the World Cup, of course.

James Milner and Joel Matip can qualify for a return to the squad to face Southampton, while Naby Keita and Luis Diaz are back in the competition and are successfully recovering from long-term injuries.

“James Milner returned to training today,” the German said.

“Naby Keita is out and running, Luis Diaz is out on the field and running.

“Joel was training. He did most of the session, but not the last part. Now he will be available, but he has only trained with the team once.”

“Very positive” about possible FSG investments

PARIS, FRANCE – Saturday, May 28, 2022: Liverpool owner John Henry shakes hands with manager Jurgen Klopp during the UEFA Champions League final match between Liverpool and Real Madrid at the Stade de France.

The last question of the press conference concerned whether Fenway Sports Group’s plans for new investments could affect the club’s transfer plans.

Klopp didn’t seem to think it could be a problem and certainly didn’t rule out the possibility of new signings in January.

“I am very positive about all this,” Klopp added.

“In any case, everything will be fine. I have a very close relationship with the owners. I’ve always known what we can do, what we can’t…

“Now we have to look at what we are doing. Nothing has been decided with what we do in winter. We have time until then. We monitor the market all the time, every day. No player in the world will score a goal without our knowledge.”