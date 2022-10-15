World Cup 2022, Group A, Standings and Results

On the fifth day of the group stage of the 2022 World Cup, Group A held one final round-robin tournament before two of the four teams were eliminated. You can view the results of the matches between T1, EDward Gaming, Fnatic and Cloud9 here.
One round-robin tournament has already ended during the first three days of the groups, and here is each team in the Group A standings:
|Place
|Team
|Standing
|1.
|EDward Gaming
|2-1
|1.
|Fnatic
|2-1
|1.
|T1
|2-1
|4.
|Cloud9
|0-3
EDward Gaming
Top: Li “Flandre” Xuan-Jun
Jungle: Zhao “Jiejie” Li-Jie
Mid: Lee “Scout” Ye-chan
Bot: Park “Viper” Do-hyeon
Support: Tian “Meiko” Ye
Fnatic
Top: Martin “Wunder” Hansen
Jungle: Iván “Razork” Martín
Mid: Marek “Humanoid” Brázda
Bot: Elias “Upset” Lipp
Support: Zdravets “Hylissang” Galabov
T1
Top: Choi “Zeus” Woo-je
Jungle: Moon “Oner” Hyeon-joon
Mid: Lee “Faker” Sang-hyeok
Bot: Lee “Gumayusi” Min-hyeong
Support: Ryu “Keria” Min-seok
Cloud9
Top: Ibrahim “Fudge” Allami
Jungle: Robert “Blaber” Huang
Mid: Nicolaj “Jensen” Jensen
Bot: Kim “Berserker” Min-cheol
Support: Jesper “Zven” Svenningsen
Results and results of the 2022 World Cup, Group A
Fnatic vs. Cloud9
Bans
FNC: Sejuani, Varus, Aatrox, Lucian, Kalista
C9: Yuumi, Azir, Caitlyn, Graves, Thresh
Picks
FNC: Maokai, Jarvan IV, Viktor, Aphelios, Soraka
C9: Ornn, Trundle, Orianna, Jinx, Lulu
Brief description: The EU vs North America match opened the second round-robin tournament of Group A. However, this time Cloud9 did not look as submissive as in the last three games. They finally made a line-up that has a front line, and combined with the fact that their botlayer got a huge advantage in the middle of the game, they dominated Fnatic instead. Cloud9 took the baron and hacked the Fnatic database, and the last team died in their desperate attempts to protect their Nexus. In the end, these attempts were in vain, and the champions of LCS Summer Cloud 9 won the first victory in the region in the Worlds 2022 groups.
Result: C9 win in 27:49 (FNC 5 – 18 C9)
T1 vs. Fnatic
Bans
T1: Azir, Viktor, Renata Glasc, LeBlanc, Renekton
FNC: Caitlyn, Aatrox, Fiora, Jax, Camille
Picks
T1: Yone, Sejuani, Sylas, Sivir, Yuumi
FNC: Maokai, Poppy, Akali, Lucian, Nami
Summary: Fnatic recovered quickly from the defeat and mechanically equaled T1. The skirmishes were mainly due to the duet of both teams in the middle of the jungle, but even the big fights were close. Despite Fnatic’s successful attempts to keep up with the LCD Titans, T1 still pulled ahead thanks to Baron Nashar and other goals they took on. Soon Fnatic broke down under the pressure of the T1 siege and suffered a second defeat in a row in this round-robin tournament.
Result: T1 win in 29:06 (T1 15 – 7 FNC)
Cloud9 vs. Edward Gaming
Bans
C9: Caitlyn, Graves, Sylas, Lucian, Kai’Sa
EDG: Yuumi, Azir, Sejuani, Kalista, Jinx
Picks
C9: Aatrox, Trundle, Viktor, Varus, Renata Glasc
EDG: Fiora, Maokai, Akali, Aphelios, Thresh
Summary: The early game was slow due to Cloud9’s caution. After all, losing here meant losing. EDward Gaming demonstrated excellent shifts that allowed them to be the first in completing tasks and assigning tracks. Once again, Cloud9 looked like the punching bag team they were in the first half of the groups. EDG had a growing advantage in midgame, but it didn’t make a decisive difference. Their leadership was consolidated only after they destroyed the representatives of the National Assembly. This ace soon proved decisive in the game, and the first seed in North America was eliminated.
Result: EDG win in 26:07 (C9 1 – 19 EDG)
Fnatic vs. Edward Gaming
Bans
FNC: Caitlyn, Aatrox, LeBlanc, Lucian, Varus
EDG: Yuumi, Azir, Maokai, Renata Glasc, Ornn
Picks
FNC: Gragas, Poppy, Viktor, Aphelios, Nautilus
EDG: Fiora, Sejuani, Akali, Jinx, Thresh
Summary: EDward Gaming didn’t look worse for the second game in a row, but at least Fnatic found answers to EDGE’s actions. It was a tough game, but all the meetings were in favor of the Chinese team. Fnatic’s chances of gaining an advantage on the map were quickly destroyed by EDG. With this defeat Fnatic went 0: 3 in the second round-robin tournament and failed to get out of the Worlds 2022 group stage.
Result: EDG win in 29:41 (FNC 2 – 18 EDG)
T1 vs. Cloud9
Bans
T1: Viktor, Azir, Renata Glasc, Alistar, Draven
C9: Yuumi, Caitlyn, Aatrox, Renekton, LeBlanc
Picks
T1: Jayce, Sejuani, Sylas, Lucian, Nami
C9: Fiora, Bel’Veth, Akali, Kai’Sa, Heimerdinger
Description: A game that had no meaning for C9, the guys in the blue castle from Heimerdinger support. Oddly enough, they look in shape again with their exciting composition. They looked better in games, but the nature of their champions combined with the gap between the teams meant that T1 still came out on top every time the players interacted. This game also gave us a hideous 1-on-1 clash between two leaders who showed off their mechanical skills. The game, like 1 on 1, benefited T1.
Result: T1 win in 23:19 (T1 16 – 8 C9)
Edward Gaming vs. T1
Bans
EDG: Azir, Aatrox, Poppy, Renata Glasc, Pyke
T1: Yuumi, Caitlyn, Fiora, Akali, Viego
Picks
EDG: Maokai, Graves, Lissandra, Aphelios, Thresh
T1: Gangplank, Sejuani, Viktor, Kalista, Soraka
Summary: In this game, representatives of LCD and LPL have already reached the playoffs and are now just fighting for seeding. T1 seems to be in great shape, and a well-fed Gangplank single-handedly killed all the chances of EDG doing anything. The other carries soon became a thorn in the side for the Chinese team, and it seemed like they really didn’t have a chance to play the game.
T1 is ranked first in Group A, EDG is second, and FNC and C9 are eliminated from the 2022 World Cup.
Result: T1 win in 28:14 (EDG 8 – 24 T1)
Final Standings