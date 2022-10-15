World Cup 2022, Group A, Standings and Results

On the fifth day of the group stage of the 2022 World Cup, Group A held one final round-robin tournament before two of the four teams were eliminated. You can view the results of the matches between T1, EDward Gaming, Fnatic and Cloud9 here.

One round-robin tournament has already ended during the first three days of the groups, and here is each team in the Group A standings:

Place Team Standing 1. EDward Gaming 2-1 1. Fnatic 2-1 1. T1 2-1 4. Cloud9 0-3

EDward Gaming

Top: Li “Flandre” Xuan-Jun

Jungle: Zhao “Jiejie” Li-Jie

Mid: Lee “Scout” Ye-chan

Bot: Park “Viper” Do-hyeon

Support: Tian “Meiko” Ye

Fnatic

Top: Martin “Wunder” Hansen

Jungle: Iván “Razork” Martín

Mid: Marek “Humanoid” Brázda

Bot: Elias “Upset” Lipp

Support: Zdravets “Hylissang” Galabov

T1

Top: Choi “Zeus” Woo-je

Jungle: Moon “Oner” Hyeon-joon

Mid: Lee “Faker” Sang-hyeok

Bot: Lee “Gumayusi” Min-hyeong

Support: Ryu “Keria” Min-seok

Cloud9

Top: Ibrahim “Fudge” Allami

Jungle: Robert “Blaber” Huang

Mid: Nicolaj “Jensen” Jensen

Bot: Kim “Berserker” Min-cheol

Support: Jesper “Zven” Svenningsen

Results and results of the 2022 World Cup, Group A

Fnatic vs. Cloud9

Bans

FNC: Sejuani, Varus, Aatrox, Lucian, Kalista

C9: Yuumi, Azir, Caitlyn, Graves, Thresh

Picks

FNC: Maokai, Jarvan IV, Viktor, Aphelios, Soraka

C9: Ornn, Trundle, Orianna, Jinx, Lulu

Brief description: The EU vs North America match opened the second round-robin tournament of Group A. However, this time Cloud9 did not look as submissive as in the last three games. They finally made a line-up that has a front line, and combined with the fact that their botlayer got a huge advantage in the middle of the game, they dominated Fnatic instead. Cloud9 took the baron and hacked the Fnatic database, and the last team died in their desperate attempts to protect their Nexus. In the end, these attempts were in vain, and the champions of LCS Summer Cloud 9 won the first victory in the region in the Worlds 2022 groups.

Result: C9 win in 27:49 (FNC 5 – 18 C9)

T1 vs. Fnatic

Bans

T1: Azir, Viktor, Renata Glasc, LeBlanc, Renekton

FNC: Caitlyn, Aatrox, Fiora, Jax, Camille

Picks

T1: Yone, Sejuani, Sylas, Sivir, Yuumi

FNC: Maokai, Poppy, Akali, Lucian, Nami

Summary: Fnatic recovered quickly from the defeat and mechanically equaled T1. The skirmishes were mainly due to the duet of both teams in the middle of the jungle, but even the big fights were close. Despite Fnatic’s successful attempts to keep up with the LCD Titans, T1 still pulled ahead thanks to Baron Nashar and other goals they took on. Soon Fnatic broke down under the pressure of the T1 siege and suffered a second defeat in a row in this round-robin tournament.

Result: T1 win in 29:06 (T1 15 – 7 FNC)

Cloud9 vs. Edward Gaming

Bans

C9: Caitlyn, Graves, Sylas, Lucian, Kai’Sa

EDG: Yuumi, Azir, Sejuani, Kalista, Jinx

Picks

C9: Aatrox, Trundle, Viktor, Varus, Renata Glasc

EDG: Fiora, Maokai, Akali, Aphelios, Thresh

Summary: The early game was slow due to Cloud9’s caution. After all, losing here meant losing. EDward Gaming demonstrated excellent shifts that allowed them to be the first in completing tasks and assigning tracks. Once again, Cloud9 looked like the punching bag team they were in the first half of the groups. EDG had a growing advantage in midgame, but it didn’t make a decisive difference. Their leadership was consolidated only after they destroyed the representatives of the National Assembly. This ace soon proved decisive in the game, and the first seed in North America was eliminated.

Result: EDG win in 26:07 (C9 1 – 19 EDG)

Fnatic vs. Edward Gaming

Bans

FNC: Caitlyn, Aatrox, LeBlanc, Lucian, Varus

EDG: Yuumi, Azir, Maokai, Renata Glasc, Ornn

Picks

FNC: Gragas, Poppy, Viktor, Aphelios, Nautilus

EDG: Fiora, Sejuani, Akali, Jinx, Thresh

Summary: EDward Gaming didn’t look worse for the second game in a row, but at least Fnatic found answers to EDGE’s actions. It was a tough game, but all the meetings were in favor of the Chinese team. Fnatic’s chances of gaining an advantage on the map were quickly destroyed by EDG. With this defeat Fnatic went 0: 3 in the second round-robin tournament and failed to get out of the Worlds 2022 group stage.

Result: EDG win in 29:41 (FNC 2 – 18 EDG)

T1 vs. Cloud9

Bans

T1: Viktor, Azir, Renata Glasc, Alistar, Draven

C9: Yuumi, Caitlyn, Aatrox, Renekton, LeBlanc

Picks

T1: Jayce, Sejuani, Sylas, Lucian, Nami

C9: Fiora, Bel’Veth, Akali, Kai’Sa, Heimerdinger

Description: A game that had no meaning for C9, the guys in the blue castle from Heimerdinger support. Oddly enough, they look in shape again with their exciting composition. They looked better in games, but the nature of their champions combined with the gap between the teams meant that T1 still came out on top every time the players interacted. This game also gave us a hideous 1-on-1 clash between two leaders who showed off their mechanical skills. The game, like 1 on 1, benefited T1.

Result: T1 win in 23:19 (T1 16 – 8 C9)

Edward Gaming vs. T1

Bans

EDG: Azir, Aatrox, Poppy, Renata Glasc, Pyke

T1: Yuumi, Caitlyn, Fiora, Akali, Viego

Picks

EDG: Maokai, Graves, Lissandra, Aphelios, Thresh

T1: Gangplank, Sejuani, Viktor, Kalista, Soraka

Summary: In this game, representatives of LCD and LPL have already reached the playoffs and are now just fighting for seeding. T1 seems to be in great shape, and a well-fed Gangplank single-handedly killed all the chances of EDG doing anything. The other carries soon became a thorn in the side for the Chinese team, and it seemed like they really didn’t have a chance to play the game.

T1 is ranked first in Group A, EDG is second, and FNC and C9 are eliminated from the 2022 World Cup.

Result: T1 win in 28:14 (EDG 8 – 24 T1)

Final Standings