World champion athlete Coleman banned from 2 years

American athlete Christian Coleman, men’s 100m world champion, was suspended for 2 years for missing doping tests.

Christian Coleman, who was temporarily banned from competitions in June for violating the availability statement rule 3 times in one year, will not be able to participate in athletic activities for 2 years as of May 14, 2020, according to the statement made by the Division of Athletics Integrity (AIU).

The 24-year-old sprinter will thus miss the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, which was postponed to 23 July-8 August 2021 due to the epidemic.

Coleman, the 60-meter world hall record holder, has the right to refer the decision to the Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS).

In line with the World Anti-Doping Agency’s (WADA) availability statement rule, athletes are required to provide up-to-date information to find their place for doping control, and to be present for testing if called.



