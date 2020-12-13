Workers at the iPhone factory rebelled!

Last month, Apple’s main supplier, Pegatron, asked workers to work overtime. Now, according to the latest reports, workers at the Wistron iPhone factory have risen over failing to get the promised wages. It is worth noting that this situation is not directly linked to Apple.

Operated by Apple’s assembly partner Wistron and located in India, the factory was severely damaged by workers who rebelled.

Workers at Wistron iPhone factory can’t get their wages

Workers attempting a mass riot at the Wistron factory, the iPhone’s assembly partner, on Saturday damaged furniture, production lines and assembly units. Workers working at the factory in Narasapura, India state that the promised wages were not given to them and that they revolted for this reason.

Karnataka: #Violence at iPhone production plant run by Taiwan-based #Wistron Corp at Narasapura (in Kolar district) near #Bengaluru. Employees allege they have not been paid properly. pic.twitter.com/GKbeFeyRKc — TOI Bengaluru (@TOIBengaluru) December 12, 2020

In addition to the damage done to assembly and production lines, it is also stated that the workers set the vehicles on fire. According to The Times of India, workers at the iPhone factory riot over failing to get the alleged money. An anonymous employee also disclosed his pay situation. He stated that they normally promised a newly graduated engineer 21,000 Indian Rs (Rs) but reduced the salary to Rs 16,000 in recent months, after which they reduced it to Rs 12,000. The monthly salary of non-engineering graduates has been reduced to Rs 8,000.

While there is no official statement from Apple and Wistron on the subject, it is not yet known whether anyone was injured during the riot. Employees are said to have also attacked the offices of their top managers. It is not known whether Apple will continue to work with Wistron after the salary issue.

Apple strictly monitors its suppliers and imposes severe sanctions in case of such problems.



