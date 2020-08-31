Work has begun for the new iPad! Expected features

Although Samsung holds the leadership in the smartphone market, Apple holds the leadership in the tablet market. Although Samsung recently appeared before Apple with the Galaxy Tab S7 and S7 Plus, the technology giant is adding a new one to its tablet models. The 10.8-inch iPad appears to be on the way, although the leaks may contradict each other.

Apple claims to develop 10.8-inch iPad!

There are still contradictions about which iPad will be announced in the coming months, with the exception of iPad Pro and iPad Mini. In particular, some sources claim that it will be a 10.8 inch screen, while some sources state that it will be an 11 inch screen.

According to the news shared by 91mobiles, the tablet, which has Face ID technology similar to the iPad Pro, will have a 10.8 inch screen. It is also stated that the port will be USB-C.

In this context, Apple will once again prove that it will switch to USB-C. Of course, it is not possible to speak precisely by considering the images that are currently emerging. The Curpetino-based tech giant will introduce a new tablet, but we’ll see which model it will be.



