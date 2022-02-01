Wordle Is Acquired By The New York Times; Will It Be Free In The Future?

Wordle: The New York Times is done with the game of fashion: Wordle. Its creator confirms that the title will continue its free to play format once the move is complete. Wordle’s popularity has prompted The New York Times to shell out a “seven-figure” amount. The medium acquires one of the most fashionable games on the Internet as a new step to promote the marketing of its subscriptions. What will happen from now on? Will it be free? Its creator clears the doubts so far.

Will Wordle still be free?

Josh Wardle, creator of the game, assures in a statement that Wordle will continue to be free once it is transferred to the website of The New York Times. From that moment he will work so that the progress of the current profiles is maintained.

A one person milestone

“It has been incredible to see that the game has brought so much fun to so many, and I am grateful for the personal stories that some of you have shared with me,” Wardle himself begins the statement. “On the flip side, I’d be lying if I let it not have been a bit overwhelming. After all, I’m just one person, so it’s important that as Wordle grows, it continues to offer a great experience for everyone.”

Wardle says he has been a big fan of the medium’s approach to hobbies, which goes back to the very origins of The New York Times. “Their values ​​are aligned with mine on this issue and I’m excited that they are the new stewards of the game from now on,” he relates.

The idea behind the creation of him occurred as a hobby during the months of the pandemic for his partner, with whom he shared a taste for word hobbies. After a few months, what began as a game for a few became viral thanks to the loudspeaker of social networks, to the point where we find ourselves today.

Currently the title does not have a web application in the main mobile distributors. By clicking on this link you can find it for browsers.