Wordle 350: June 4, 2022 Tips Answer

June 4th gives players the opportunity to guess another Wordle word, and today’s answer should not cause any problems for experienced players. The game is played on a grid of 5×6 squares, and players are asked to guess one word of five letters in six guesses. Every time a word is guessed, Word will use small colored squares with emoticons to give hints depending on how close the players came to the correct answer. If the letter is highlighted in green, it means that it is correct and is in the right place. Yellow highlights indicate the correct letter in the wrong place, and gray means that the letter does not belong to the correct answer at all. With these hints, players keep guessing until they get the right word for the day or until the odds run out.

Related: New Wordle WeWordle Clone Lets Two Players Fight on the Same Grid

For those players who prefer more challenging tasks, Wordle offers a challenging mode that can be enabled in the options menu before starting any daily puzzle. This mode will not allow players to repeat letters already used. If the letter turned out to be incorrect during the previous guessing, it will be blocked on the screen and it will no longer be possible to select it. Alternatively, if the letter was previously recognized as correct, it should be used in the correct place in all subsequent answers. This mode requires a bit more critical thinking, but can help reduce the number of guesses needed to get the right answer, as nothing allows players to waste guesses. Sometimes knowing a complex Wordle answer actually makes it easier to get it right.

Today’s Wordle Tips (June 4, No. 350)

For those players who don’t want today’s Wordle answer to go bad right away, we’ve provided some tips to help those who just need a little nudge in the right direction.

Hint 1: There are no duplicate letters in today’s answer. Hint 2: This verbal word can be found at the top of fancy coffee drinks. Hint 3: A set of tiny bubbles.

Today’s Wordle response (June 4, # 350)

Wordle’s response from June 4: FROTH.

For our initial Wordle word today, we used IRATE, which provided two correctly placed letters, “R” and “T”. Our second guess was the BROTH, it gave the full ending “MOUTH” and left us with only two possible answers. Our third guess was WROTH, which turned out to be incorrect, but fixed the correct answer, FROTH. It was a Wordle win out of four, and it kept our long-standing streak alive.