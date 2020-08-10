Wooyoung de ATEEZ baila Chicken Soup de J-Hope

At an ATEEZ group activity, Wooyoung talked about BTS’s J-Hope. The ATEEZ guys have been very busy in various promotional dynamics of their record material ‘ZERO: FERVER Part. 1 ‘, a record production full of special songs for his fans.

ATEEZ premiered the official music video for ‘INCEPTION’ on July 29, 2020, the clip so far has more than 1 million views on the famous YouTube platform.

All the idols of the company group KQ Entertainment held a conversation with their fans, through an online broadcast the singers and rappers interacted with ATINY from all over the world.

Wooyoung, was talking very comfortably with a fan, the singer, dancer and rapper of the K-pop band was very struck by the poster that adorned the wall of his follower.

The idol asked his fan ‘Whose image is behind you?’, The girl did not have to say anything, as Wooyoung immediately said the name of the idol that appeared in the image.

Oh I know, it’s J-Hope

After commenting on this, ATEEZ’s Wooyoung began singing the song ‘Chicken Noodle Soup’, a collaboration that the BTS rapper made with American singer Becky G in 2019.

Apparently Wooyoung is a big fan of the Bangtan Boys rapper, as he started dancing, doing one of the most famous steps in the fun choreography of ‘Chicken Noodle Soup’.



