Woojin makes new statements regarding harassment case

Woojin takes up the harassment accusations against him and confirms once again that the rumors are false. The JYP exidol was the target of criticism and attacks after a serious accusation was revealed where he was involved, Woojin decided to speak for himself and clarify that the rumors were false, although there were those who did not believe, a couple of weeks later, the K-pop soloist made new statements about his case.

According to an interview for the South China Morning Post portal, Woojin resumed the accusations of harassment against him, the former member of Stray Kids revealed that nothing that came to light is real, clarified that he ignored the first rumors because it seemed to him It was silly for someone to invent something like that, he was even surprised that a big scandal was made on social networks.

Woojin stated that he knows that some haters and users close to K-pop come to invent situations that affect someone’s image, but his case went viral in the Korean pop community, so he decided to clarify the accusations and give the version of facts to give his fans peace of mind.

WOOJIN REAFFIRMS THAT THE ACCUSATION OF HARASSMENT AGAINST HIM IS NOT REAL

The soloist continues with his defense and believes that the fans reacted in an unexpected way to his words, although he admits that he did not give importance to his first statement to show that he was innocent, because the matter seemed absurd to him as it was not real, in addition, not the time, date and place of the alleged attacks that he would have committed were specified.

The idol also addressed rumors that his agency, 10x Entertainment, is a fictitious company that he created in order to add weight to his innocence in the case, which is currently under investigation. Woojin claimed that he signed a contract last August, but the place is run by experts in the K-pop industry.

