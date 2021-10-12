WOODZ Wins Its First Trophy With The Song ‘Waiting’ Through ‘The Show’

‘The Show‘, SBS MTV’s music program has finished broadcasting for today, October 12, 2021.

Through this music program, WOODZ won first place with their newest song, ‘Waiting’, beating AB6IX and ATEEZ.

WOODZ’s song ‘Waiting’ got a total score of 7427 points, while ATEEZ followed in second place with 4350 points and AB6IX in third with 3182 points.

‘Waiting’ itself is the main song from WOODZ’s third mini album, aka Cho Sung Youn, entitled ‘ONLY LOVERS LEFT‘.

Congratulations to WOODZ on his first win with ‘Waiting’!