Woody Harrelson once drank cobra blood with Michael J. Fox in Thailand: “Mike immediately threw up”

“He never could hold his cobra blood”
Woody Harrelson said that he once drank cobra blood with Michael J. Fox during a night walk in Thailand.
The “Triangle of Sadness” star shared a funny story while presenting his friend Fox with an honorary Oscar at the 13th annual Governors Awards ceremony on Saturday (November 19).
Speaking to the audience, Harrelson explained that he was visiting Fox in Thailand on the set of his 1989 film “War Losses” when the couple treated them to a wild night in the jungle. It was there that they witnessed a fight between a cobra and a mongoose.
“I didn’t believe it. I look over there, and Mike is sitting next to this kid, and there are dozens of cobras around him, ready to strike, and— no kidding. And the kid was playing with these cobras,” Harrelson said.
“He taunted a bunch of these cobras, and then he found the most vicious cobra, grabbed it by the neck, threw it into a cage with mongooses, where I saw the craziest fight I’ve ever seen between any animals except studio executives,” he joked.
Harrelson continued: “And the mongoose won, they took the snake, tied it by the tail, drove out the blood, half filled four glasses with cobra blood, and half with Thai whiskey.”
The actor then revealed that Fox immediately vomited after he drank the drink, saying, “He [Fox] could never hold his cobra’s blood.”
When the “Back to the Future” star took the stage to accept his award, he told Harrelson, “I love you. We’ve done some damage. We did some damage in the ’80s.”
Fox was awarded the Gene Hersholt Humanitarian Award for his work in the fight against Parkinson’s disease. His foundation is the Michael J. Smith Foundation. Fox — raised more than $ 1 billion (840 million pounds) to find a cure for this disease.
Harrelson went on to praise Fox, who was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 1991, for turning “a frightening diagnosis into a bold mission.”
“He never asked for the role of Parkinson’s defender, but this is his best role,” Harrelson said, adding that Fox “sets the ultimate example of how to fight and how to live.”
Last month, Fox spoke about a number of injuries he has suffered over the past year, including fractures of the cheek, hand, shoulder, elbow and forearm.
About the injuries, he said, “I’m 61 years old, and I feel it a little more.”